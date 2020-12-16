WESTERLY
William A. Rios-Sanchez, 24, of New Bedford, Mass., was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance and driving with an expired license.
Michael C. Lorello, 44, of 36 Elm St., Westerly, was charged Tuesday with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
David T. Pedeira, 37, of 42 Canal St., Apt. 2, was charged Tuesday with violation of a no contact order. He was also charged on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Timothy Jacob Manfred, 22, was charged Tuesday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also cited with driving with a revoked or suspended license, second offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
