WESTERLY
James T. Burns, 27, of 22 Unkuri Drive, Charlestown, was charged Friday with possession of a stolen firearm, larceny of a firearm and carrying a pistol without proper permit.
Maxwell A. Lipowksi, 22, of 7 Palmer St., Apt. 7, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Keith A. Yagovane, 35, of Greenfield, Mass., was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Steven D. Daggatt, 51, of Mashantucket, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
John A. Milliken, 50, of 17 Spruce St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, first offense.
Dawn M. Morin, 56, of 33 Pleasant St., was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Steven M. Stoehr, 59, of 4 Laurel Ave., was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, first offense.
HOPKINTON
Tomas F. Magee, 47, of 164 Lawton Foster North, Hope Valley, was charged July 29 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Amy Rose Martunas, 38, of 164 Lawton Foster North, Hope Valley, was charged July 29 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
A 17-year-old was charged Aug. 1 with possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm.
Roosevelt S. George, 19, of Providence, was charged Aug. 1 with breaking and entering a business or public building with felonious intent.
Richard T. Martone, 43, of 977 Main St., Hope Valley was charged Aug. 2 with violation of a no contact order.
James Brian Constantine, 62, of 43 Old Hopkinton Road, Ashaway, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Corey D. Collins, 35, of 75 Baltic Way, Norwich, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm and resisting arrest.
Joseph W. Haines, 57, of 41 Diamond Hill Road, Bradford, was charged Tuesday with driving without a license, third or subsequent offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
