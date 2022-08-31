HOPKINTON
Katie Leonard, 44, of Granby, Conn., was charged Aug. 23 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Kody Mitchell Holmes, 27, of 987 Main St., Apt. C, Hope Valley, was charged Aug. 24 with breaking and entering a dwelling when a resident is home and disorderly conduct. He was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Gary X. Crawford, 28, of 6 Hunter Terrace, Westerly, was charged Aug. 24 with breaking and entering a dwelling when a resident is home and disorderly conduct. He was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
RICHMOND
William Carlow, 22, of Warwick, was charged Aug. 14 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Mackenzie Balicki, 27, of 101 Anthony Road, Apt. A, North Stonington, was charged Aug. 15 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Mason A. Emery, 19, of no given address, was charged Aug. 18 with receiving stolen goods.
David Flint, 81, of Woonsocket, was charged Aug. 18 with willful trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Stephanie L. Zickendrath, 43, of 7 W. Shannock Road, Apt. W, was charged Aug. 21 with domestic simple assault or battery.
Jeremy Lindsay, 41, of 35 Amberly Court, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
