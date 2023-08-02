WESTERLY
Michael A. Caparrelli, 21, of 12 Lynn Lane, Ashaway, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Denise M. Desouto, 52, of Burrillville, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Jessica Gervais, 46, of 21 Brendan St., Apt. 2, was charged Monday with public intoxication.
Edward C. Allore III, 41, of 16 Hardwood Lane, Apt. B, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Jamil M. Gray, 30, of Cranston, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Joseph Rose, 18, of 75 North Road, was charged Saturday with reckless driving. He was also arrested on a warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Kevin R. Thomas, of North Attleboro, Mass., was charged Tuesday with carrying a pistol without a license or permit, possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation and creation, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
