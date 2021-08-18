WESTERLY
David Walshe, 53, of Portsmouth, was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct by indecent exposure, second offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
Updated: August 19, 2021 @ 12:07 am
