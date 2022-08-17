WESTERLY
Timothy John Paskievitch, 40, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Monday with two counts of violation of a no contact order.
Rece Audette, 22, of 130 Sanctuary Road, Charlestown, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Christine A. Young, 57, of Wakefield, was charged Wednesday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Kelsey Ann Marie Humble, 32, of Griswold, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, second offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test simple assault or battery, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and driving when license is suspended or denied, first offense.
HOPKINTON
Jordan Babcock, 18, of 1 Edgewood Ave., Ashaway, was charged Sunday with possession of alcohol by an underage person.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.