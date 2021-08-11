STONINGTON
Jason R. Crosthwaite, 39, of 8 Cherry St., Apt. 1, was charged July 30 with second-degree threatening and breach of peace.
Joseph Harry Barnaby, 43, of Groton, was charged Aug. 4 with driving under the influence, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and failure to drive to the right.
Christopher J. Casadei, 44, of Pomfret, was charged Wednesday with criminal violation of a protective order. He was also charged Thursday with violating conditions of release.
Matthew C. Sprague, 32, of no given address, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Jose Carlos Marques, 63, of Groton, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and possession of narcotics.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
