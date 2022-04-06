WESTERLY
Matthew T. Martland, 65, of Woodbury, Conn., was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Jamison P. Lynch, 31, of 316 Church St., Apt. B, Hopkinton, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
HOPKINTON
Ronald D. Gardiner, 58, of 1045 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Friday with obtaining between $1,500 and $5,000 through false pretenses.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
