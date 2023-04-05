WESTERLY
James Dylan Main, 26, of 23 Bowling Lane, was charged Monday with criminal violation of a no contact order and possession of a controlled substance.
A 14-year-old was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Florence E. Pompey, 37, of 44 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Tuesday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Matthew J. Silverman, 42, of 34 Smith Lane, Apt. C, Hope Valley, was charged Tuesday with vandalism.
Donald H. Price III, 52, of West Kingston, was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley N. Diaz, of Exeter, was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance.
HOPKINTON
Richard E. Davies, 62, of 27 Maxson St., Apt. 4, Ashaway, was charged March 25 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Katie M. Clark, 23, of North Kingstown, was charged March 26 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Andrew O. Tefft, 33, of 240 Ashaway Road, Bradford, was charged Monday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense, and obstructing an officer.
Rodney L. Sherman, 41, of 9 Kenney Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Tuesday with unnecessary cruelty to animals, failure to obtain required rabies vaccination and failure to provide adequate food, water or care for a dog, second offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
