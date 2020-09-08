WESTERLY
Anthony J. Campanile, 31, of Cranston, was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew R. Capone, 32, of 34 W. Arch St., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with reckless driving.
Kristi R. Olsen, 35, of 144 Carolina Back Road, Charlestown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test. She was also cited with possession of marijuana.
Raul Valle, 36, of New Haven, Conn., was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
A 16-year-old juvenile was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
A 15-year-old juvenile was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Peter J. Furmanick, 39, of 105 White Rock Road, Apt. 7, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also charged with violation of a protective order and driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense.
Robert A. Dellabella, 42, of 83 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Gail M. Harvey, 32, of 43 Whipple Drive, Charlestown, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Paul J. Sherman, 59, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Monday on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Divya Patel, 29, of Amherst, N.Y., was charged Sept. 1 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Sam J. Walz, 18, of 8 School House Road, Mystic, was charged Wednesday with reckless driving at speeds greater than 85 mph, speeding and failure to drive to the right.
Agostino Joseph Natale, 19, of 224 Pequotsepos Ext. Road, Mystic was charged Wednesday with reckless driving at speeds greater than 85 mph and speeding.
Jennifer Pope, 43, of Groton, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, child endangerment while driving under the influence and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Gia Gasparino, 47, of Preston, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Kristen Martin, 32, of Wakefield, R.I., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, evading responsibility in a crash and failure to drive to the right.
RICHMOND
Jordan A. Leveille, 27, of Narragansett, was charged Aug. 27 on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Heather Geraghty, 48, of West Warwick, was charged Sept. 1 with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.