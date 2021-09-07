WESTERLY
Richard A. Kostanski, 53, of Agawam, Mass., was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Justin M. Hazard, 37, of 32 Boiling Springs Ave., was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Shannon M. Lewis, 37, of New London, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
David J. Torres, 35, of West Springfield, Mass., was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Monday with tampering with vehicles, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
STONINGTON
Marcella Franchesca McSweeny, 33, of New London, was charged Wednesday with driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and driving when license is suspended.
Paige E. Farley, 29, of New Britain, was charged Friday with second-degree failure to appear.
Joseph M. Harris, 56, of Palm Coast, Fla., was charged Saturday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
William F. Keemon III, 36, of Uncasville, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
HOPKINTON
Alison T. Melbourne, 51, of New London, was charged Friday with felony assault with a dangerous weapon or substance and disorderly conduct.
Richard T. Martone, 42, of 977 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct. He was also charged Sunday with violation of a no contact order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
