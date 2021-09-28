WESTERLY
Shaun P. Bailey, 40, of 69 Pleasant St., Apt. 2L, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Anthony L. Fisher, 40, of 10 Miner St., was charged Monday on three bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also charged with resisting arrest.
Walker Dirobbio, 27, of Westbrook, Conn., was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
HOPKINTON
Kyle Richards, 34, of 35 W. Arch St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Tayla F. Northup, 26, of 15 Robin Way, Westerly, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Lance Nice, 38, of Conroe, Texas, was charged Sunday with two counts of violation of a restraining order.
Briana Cetrone, 21, of 1 Pierce St., Westerly, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.