WESTERLY
Rick C. Mignault, 65, of 28 Ann St., Apt. B, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery,
A 12-year-old was charged Saturday with vandalism.
A 13-year-old was charged Saturday with vandalism.
John P. Vigue, 18, of 28 Saundra Drive, charged Saturday with vandalism.
Susan R. Johnson, 56, of 150 East Ave., Westerly, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Michael L. Johnson, 55, of 150 East Ave., Westerly, was charged Sunday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Anson C. Moody III, 37, was charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit shoplifting, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
Matthew W. Beck, 25, of 156 High St., Apt. 3, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Thomas P. Handrigan, 62, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
RICHMOND
Valerie A. Winsor, 57, of 19 Shannock Hill Road, was charged Sept. 7 with operating with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense.
A 14-year-old was charged Monday with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Ryan O’Connor, 19, of Groton, was charged Sept. 14 on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Amanda L. DeSanto, 34, of West Warwick, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and laned roadway violations.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.