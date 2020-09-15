WESTERLY
Frank A. Guido, 51, of 137 Post Road, Apt. 207, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Cinnamon R. Cawthra, 34, of 4 Pearl St., was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
James E. Main, 54, of 23 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery, third offense, and domestic disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Owen Ruch, 18, of 20 Hawksbill Way, Charlestown, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Joseph A. Petit, 57, of 124 Arcadia Road, Hope Valley, was charged Friday with violation of a no contact order.
Alexander J. Place, 24, of 256 James Trail, Richmond, was charged Monday morning with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and cited for possession of marijuana. He was charged four hours later with vandalism and domestic vandalism.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
