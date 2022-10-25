WESTERLY
A 16-year-old was charged Monday with larceny under $1,500.
Giovanni A. Bonelli, 30, of Groton, was charged with failure to stop at a crash causing damage and driving when license is suspended or denied, first offense.
HOPKINTON
Lance Nice, 39, of Conroe, Texas, was charged Oct. 19 with violation of a no contact order.
Darien L. Northup, 28, of 312B Tomaquag Road, was charged Friday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice.
Dustin A. Rozenberg, 26, of 29 Town House Road, was charged Tuesday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
RICHMOND
Brian Torres, 34, of Warwick, was charged Sept. 29 with abandonment of an animal.
Scott McKay, 33, of 2 Wendy Lane, was charged Oct. 19 with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.