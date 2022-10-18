WESTERLY
A 14-year-old was charged Friday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Scott R. Boland, 54, of 38 Chester Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property and driving when license is suspended or revoked, first offense.
Kelin Moore, 32, of Chicago, was charged Saturday with soliciting without a permit.
Erica Vocatura, 42, of 2 Nichols Lane, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.
Erica LaVallee, 43, of 17 East Ave., was charged Monday with the stealing of an animal.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
