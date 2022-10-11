WESTERLY
A 13-year-old was charged Friday with disturbing a public assembly.
Glenn A. DeCicco, 71, of 388 Shore Road, was charged Friday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
A 16-year-old was charged Saturday with reckless driving, eluding police in a high-speed chase.
A 17-year-old was charged Saturday with reckless driving, eluding police in a high-speed chase.
Jaime A. Ramirez, 24, of 14 Brendon St., was charged Saturday with obstructing an officer. He was also cited with skateboarding where prohibited.
Juan M. Tlatenchi Garcia, 28, of 44 Bellevue Ave., was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Lilly Karen McBride, 22, of 43 Grove St., Apt. 1, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
