WESTERLY
Derek S. MacKenzie, 28, of 8 N. Main St., Apt. 1, Bradford, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense. he was also charged on a bench warrant from 6th Division District Court.
Keanu Brown, 23, of 122 Cross St., Apt. 106, was charged Thursday on bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court and 4th Division District Court.
HOPKINTON
Bertie C. Smith, 41, of 315B Church St., Wood River Junction, was charged Thursday with driving when license is supended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Mary R. Edwards, 48, of 220 Skunk Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Thursday with two counts of domestic simple assault or battery and two counts of domestic disorderly conduct.
James Dylan Main, 23, of 23 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Friday with first-degree reckless driving and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
