Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Becoming windy with showers developing later in the day. High 72F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.