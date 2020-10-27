WESTERLY
Earl J. Mitchell, 39, of 14 Langworthy Road, was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Mark L. Pates, 35, of Norwich, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Dylan David Anderson, 22, of 15 Walnut St., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with reckless driving and driving when license is suspended or denied.
Jeremy Raposo, 36, of Fall River, Mass., was charged Monday with violation of a no contact order and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
