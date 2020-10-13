WESTERLY
Shane M. Pilon, 29, of West Warwick, was charged Oct. 7 on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also charged on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Vincent P. Blanco, 65, of 55 Liberty St., Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 7 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Edward W. hazard, 25, of 24 Chestnut St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday with providing false information to 911.
Gabriel Steven Austin, 21, of 14 Old Hopkinton Road, was charged Friday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Kimberly J. Rioux, 49, of 1 Nichols Lane, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, third or subsequent offense.
A 16-year-old juvenile was charged Saturday with firing a weapon in a compact area and disorderly conduct.
Hannah B. Selvidio, 28, of 3 Chestnut St., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct. She was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Christopher R. Penado, 28, of 52 Cross St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, driving without consent of owner and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Melissa S. Cummings, 41, of 91 Brandywine Drive, was charged Sunday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Tyler James Ells, 21, of Weston, Fla., was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
RICHMOND
Francis G. Bosclair, 48, of 9 Canob Lane, was charged Oct. 5 with resisting arrest and domestic disorderly conduct.
Troy Lowe, 18, of 80 Buckeye Brook Road, Charlestown, was charged Oct. 6 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
