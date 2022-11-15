WESTERLY
Lenox Hayles, 39, of 20 Winnapaug Road, was charged Saturday with two counts of domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Raymond G. Brouilette, 61, of no given address, was charged Saturday with two counts of willful trespassing.
Joseph M. Turdo, 59, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Sunday with willful trespassing.
Grover C. Dauphinais, 28, of 8 Smith St., Pawcatuck, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also cited with driving when license is suspended or denied.
Timothy P. Fallon, 67, of 4 Pond St., was charged Monday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Richard Tracey, 38, of 7 Maggio Ave., was charged Tuesday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
