WESTERLY
Norman H. Wheeler, 49, of 10 Quiet Oak Drive, Bradford, was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct, two counts of violation of a no contact order, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
April D. Larsh, 42, of 8 Oaklawn Terrace, Apt. 2, was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct,obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
Julianna Liberis, 25, of 9 Apache Drive, Apt. D, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Jacob David Triplett, 36, of 107 Stillman Ave. Ext., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Rose Van Dover, 56, of Snow Hill, Md., was charged Friday with simple assault or battery.
James Dylan Main, 24, of 23 Bowling Lane, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Joseph A. Petit, 34, of 28 Huntington St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
A 12-year-old was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Michael Arnold, 45, of 20 Pierce St., was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Nicola Mennella, 78, of Warwick, was charged Monday with willful trespassing.
A 14-year-old juvenile was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Jose Manuel Ponte, 55, of 49 Deer Ridge Road, was charged Nov. 23 with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and driving without a license.
Dann R. Keniston, 40, of 24 Spencer Drive, Westerly, was charged Nov. 23 with driving under the influence, evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property and failure to obey traffic control signal.
Daniel Scott Bascom, 35, of 222 S. Anguila Road, was charged Nov. 23 with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, driving without a license and failure to obey traffic control signal.
Peter Matthew Crawn, 56, of 13 Cleveland St., Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with breach of peace, interfering with police and assault on an EMT, emergency responder or health professional.
Tiara Hall, 24, of Providence, was charged Thursday with second-degree failure to appear.
HOPKINTON
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Nov. 23 with reckless driving.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
