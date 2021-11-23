WESTERLY
Robert Pacheco, 62, of no given address, was charged Monday with willful trespassing. He was also charged on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Derek S. MacKenzie, 29, of 8 n. Main St., Bradford, was charged Monday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Christopher B. Read, 30, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C113, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Family Court.
Dionte Barker, 18, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Tuesday with violation of a no contact order.
HOPKINTON
Janae Victoria Girard-Floyd, 23, of Oakdale, Conn., was charged Nov. 17 with domestic breaking and entering, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
