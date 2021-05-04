WESTERLY
Jason G. Palmer, 29, of 55 Oak St., Ashaway, was charged Thursday with violation of a no contact order.
Robert L. Mitchell, 45, of 63 Cross St., was charged Thursday with violation of a no contact order.
Tiffany N. Bernard, 37, of 89 Bowling Lane, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Beth A. Kores, 55, of 17 Riverview Drive, Wood River Jct., was charged Sunday with driving under the infleunce with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Marc O. Perry, 48, of 6 Ranger St., Westerly, was charged Monday with two counts of simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and destruction of public property with a value of over $100.
Adele G. Howard, 18, of 55 Liberty St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with resisting arrest, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and destruction of public property with a value of over $100.
Alicia Crossen, 37, of 61 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .10-.15.
STONINGTON
Darrel J. Northup, 31, of 43 Garden St., Apt. 4, Pawcatuck, was charged April 19 with driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle with suspended registration, failure to drive to the right, improper number of headlights and evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property.
Daniel G. Coffey, 65, of 71 Wolcott Ave., was charged April 27 with first-degree criminal mischief.
Michael J. Rowan, 50, of 188 Wolf Neck Road, was charged April 27 with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
RICHMOND
David Barber, 34, of South Kingstown, was charged April 25 with domestic violation of a no contact order, third or subsequent offense.
Ramon Howell, 44, of Providence, was charged April 26 with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
