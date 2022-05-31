WESTERLY
Stanley F. Johnson, 65, of 73 Ross Hill Road, Charlestown was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Gary A. Reels, 24, 7 West St. Apt. B, Ashaway, was charged Thursday with with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Evan M. Wildenhain, 22, of Warwick, was charged Thursday with domestic cyberstalking.
Lucas Edwards, 19, of 4 Wall St., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with simple assault or battery.
Alan Gaccione, 51, of no given address, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Steven P. Sladdin, 43, of Auburn, Mass., was charged Saturday with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
Alan Gaccione, 51, of no given address, was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
Shawn W. Ferris, 28, of Worcester, Mass., was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer and driving when license is suspended or revoked, first offense.
Mikayla Ana Galarza, 32, of Groton, Conn., was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Jennifer L. Garabedian, 36, of 10 Hunter Terrace, was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Jerrett K. Williams Jr., 21, of Uncasville, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault and battery, violation of a foreign protective order and domestic disorderly conduct.
Frank Robert Kenyon, 58, of 65 High St., Apt. 1, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
