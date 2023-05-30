WESTERLY
Christian A. Dove, 40, of 6A Beacon St., was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Jenna M. Kemper, 33, of 184 Shore Road, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Bonni J. Gaccione, 52, of 9 Railroad Ave., Apt. 9, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Charles F. Smith, 36, of 13 Holmes St., was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.
Dylan M. McGuire, 29, of no given address, was charged Saturday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Steven W. O’Dell, 30, of 24 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Adonis B. Morel, 28, of Harrisburg, Penn., was charged Saturday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of false identification.
Sean M. O’Grady, 38, of Douglas, Mass., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and two counts of domestic disorderly conduct.
Christopher P. Martinez, 38, of 29 Oak St., Apt. B, was charged Monday with video voyeurism.
Daniel Ortiz Hall, 28, of North Providence, was charged Monday on seven bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
HOPKINTON
Justin MacLeod, 37, of 15 Bell Forest, Hope Valley, was charged Friday with larceny under $1,500 and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
