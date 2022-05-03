WESTERLY
Tasha M. Sullivan, 37, of 84 Pierce St., Apt. 2R, was charged Monday with reckless driving.
RICHMOND
Dylan Clark, 27, of 3B Poplar Ave., was charged April 9 with domestic simple assault or battery.
Madison Tillinghast, 23, of 15 Acorn Dr., Westerly, was charged April 20 with failure to appear.
Efrain Rivera, 71, of no given address in Richmond, was charged April 20 with domestic first-degree sexual assault, domestic assault on a person over 60 years old and refusal to relinquish a telephone for an emergency call.
Danielle Hoffman, 35, of 254 James Trail, was charged April 22 with fraudulent conversion of goods or funds.
David Hall, 45, of 50 Punchbowl Trail, was charged April 24 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Deborah Champlin, 60, of 55 Fenner Hill Road, Hopkinton, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Megan L. Culpepper, 37, of 138 Richmond Townhouse Road, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
