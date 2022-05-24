WESTERLY
Tayla J. White, 27, of 10 Marriott Ave., was charged Tuesday with driving with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
STONINGTON
Rebecca Lee Nutt, 40, of 35 Garden St., was charged May 9 with second-degree criminal mischief.
Andrew Alan Roque, 37, of 49 Boiling Springs Ave., was charged May 13 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Terry A. Doulette, 50, of Taftville, Conn., was charged May 15 with driving a motor vehicle when registration is suspended, misuse of plates and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Kevin Francis Haggerty, 60, of 6 Elizabeth Court, Pawcatuck, was charged May 18 with two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Conor Robert Leahy, 32, of 50 Perkins Farm Drive, Apt. 47, Mystic, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, evading responsibility in a crash, failure to drive to the right and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Kevin Joseph Berube, 44, of Middletown, was charged Friday with three counts of criminal violation of a protective order.
Lerato Mofolo Sanders, 32, of Old Lyme, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
