WESTERLY
James O. Erikson, 45, of no given address, was charged Monday with willful trespassing. He was also charged on bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Xavier Gould, 24, of 9 West St., was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Madison S. Tillinghast, 23, of 15 Acorn Drive, Westerly, was charged Monday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
