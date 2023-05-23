WESTERLY
Amanda K. Turner, 38, of 65 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Monday with two counts of violation of a Family Court protective order.
HOPKINTON
Ariana D. Bruno, 33, of 2 Maggio Ave., was charged Thursday with larceny under $1,500 and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Sage N. Mars, 27, of S. Kingstown, was charged Thursday with manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or denied, second offense.
Mikaela Hill, 34, of S. Kingstown, was charged Thursday with manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and possession of narcotics.
Ashley M. Dumas, 32, of 9 Spring St., Hope Valley, was charged with violation of a no contact order, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Kathy T. Doyle, 58, of West Warwick, was charged Sunday with larceny under $1,500 and domestic larceny under $1,500. She was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
