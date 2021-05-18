WESTERLY
Mark Stevens, 39, of 27 Liberty St., Apt. B, Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Robert M. Smalls, 31, of Providence, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
George A. Botelho, 45, of Lewiston, Maine, was charged Friday on an arrest warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Justin M. Hazard, 37, of 125 Biscuit City Road, was charged Monday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense, and driving with a suspended registration.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
