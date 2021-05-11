WESTERLY
Mark F. Sacco, 39, of 80 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Monday with felony assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Darien L. Northup, 26, of 115 Woodville Road, was charged May 5 on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Connor Michael Panciera, 26, of 111 Panciera Lane, Bradford, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Shanon Lee L. Dalton, 34, of 324 Canonchet Road, Rockville, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Deana L. Maynard, 50, of 201 Dye Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Timothy J. Adams, 26, of 24 Shadow Ridge Drive, Carolina, was charged Sunday driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
RICHMOND
Julie Sherlock, 53, of 10 Leeward Lane, South Kingstown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Mark A. Masterson, 34, of West Warwick, was charged Saturday with breaking and entering, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Andrew Kennett, 34, of Central Falls, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
