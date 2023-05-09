WESTERLY
Tiffany L. Celletti, 39, of 84 Pierce St., was charged Monday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Amanda L. Dunse, 35, of Warwick, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties. She was also charged on a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
Nicholas Texeira, 31, of Warwick, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties. She was also charged on a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
George T. Kizekai Jr., 20, of Providence, was charged Monday with two counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person.
HOPKINTON
Brady A. Kenyon, 20, of 111 Arcadia Road, Hope Valley, was charged April 28 on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Ayden K. Carpenter, 18, of 119 Fenner Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged April 30 with two counts of vandalism or malicious destruction of property.
A 16-year-old was charged April 30 with vandalism or malicious destruction of property.
Brady A. Kenyon, 20, of 111 Arcadia Road, Hope Valley, was charged May 1 with possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm.
Kyle A. Hutchinson, 33, of 124 High St., Ashaway was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Teddy S. Lopez Jr., 26, of Providence, was charged Saturday with three counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Joey Michael Scott, 51, of West Warwick, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to commit to a chemical test, second offense.
Rafael D. Guzman, 36, of Providence, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.