WESTERLY
Jamie A. Diaz, 35, of Canterbury, Conn., was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
STONINGTON
Linda Louise Hewitt, 45, of Baltic, was charged Monday with sixth-degree larceny and interfering with police. She was also charged as a fugitive from justice.
HOPKINTON
Shawn Richardson, 37, of 965 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Marc C. Quintal, 34, of West Kingston, was charged Monday driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
RICHMOND
Gregory Dovidio, 64, of 83 Dawley Park Road, Richmond, was charged Feb. 21 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Christopher T. Arnold, 22, of Chepachet, was charged Feb. 22 on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Alexandra Bartha, 28, of Griswold, Conn., was charged Feb. 23 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
David Vachon, 62, of 189 Old Mountain Trail, Richmond, was charged Feb. 29 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Candace M. Ford, 64, of Coventry, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
