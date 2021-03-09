WESTERLY
Richard Maldonado Jr., 42, of Orange Park, Fla., was charged Monday with possession of between one ounce and one kilogram of cocaine.
Jonathan J. Chiaradio, 26, of 183 Potter Hill Road, Apt. 2, was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
HOPKINTON
Timothy Marquese Norman, 36, of 283C Main St., Ashaway, was charged March 2 on an arrest affidavit from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Michael D. Pajarillo, 51, of 36 Karen Drive, Hope Valley, was charged March 3 with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Patrick M. Winsor, 29, of West Warwick, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Alberto Almonte, 30, of Providence, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
