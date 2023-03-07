WESTERLY
Christopher W. Yemma, 39, of 1 Maybrey Drive, Apt. B, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a child under the age of 13, criminal violation of a no contact order and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Dorian C. White, 19, of 56 Moss St., Pawcatuck, was charged Monday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
HOPKINTON
Katherine James, 27, of 45 Tomaquag Road, Ashaway, was charged March 1 with driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 13 and refusal to submit to a chemical test, second offense in five years.
RICHMOND
Charles E. Fenner III, 43, of 2 Gurnsey Ave., Hopkinton, was charged Feb. 12 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical rest, second offense in five years.
Alexander Place, 27, of 256 James Trail, was charged Feb. 16 on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Raphael Deonte Manns, 30, of North Kingstown, was charged Feb. 19 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Jill Vachon, 41, of 75 Kingstown Road, was charged Feb. 23 with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Michael J. Lill III, 18, of 383 Hillsdale Ave., was charged Feb. 26 with simple assault or battery.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
