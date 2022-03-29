WESTERLY
Chapin C. Witham Stevens, 23, of 13 Dayton St., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense. He was also charged on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Stephen C. Lamotte, 64, of 13 Spencer Drive, was charged Friday with two counts of manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a schedule I or II substance and possession of 10 grams or less of a controlled substance.
Christopher A. Calhoun, 33, of no given address, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Christina M. Zurcher, 43, of 42 N. Main St., Apt. B, Bradford, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Andrew J. Flynn, 33, of Groton, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Chanthasone J. Vongvixay, 28, of 49 Fairfield Ave., Apt. 3, was charged Sunday with misdemeanor shoplifting, two counts of violation of a no contact order and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Dominic B. Morrone, 18, of 27 Lanphere Road, Westerly, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
A 12-year-old juvenile was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
RICHMOND
Jason Wing, 29, of 650 Noank Road, Mystic, was charged March 18 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Jazmond Reels, 31, of 7 W. Shannock Road, Apt. 5B, was charged March 23 with violation of a no contact order, third or subsequent offense, and simple assault or battery.
Elias D. Caswell, 67, of 28 Richmond Townhouse Road, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, four counts of possession of a schedule II substance and possession of over an ounce of marijuana.
HOPKINTON
Kerry D. Fenner, 33, of Narragansett, was charged March 22 with simple assault or battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was also charged on an arrest warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Margaret J. Tefft, 44, of 33 Fenner Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged March 23 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
