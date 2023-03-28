WESTERLY
A 16-year-old from Westerly was charged Monday with possession of a weapons (folding knife) on school grounds.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 1:51 am
