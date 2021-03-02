HOPKINTON
Joshua Brown, 36, of West Warwick, was charged Feb. 24 with possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Stephen P. Mignacca, 35, of Cranston, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
Shanon Lee L. Dalton, 34, of 324 Canonchet Road, Rockville, was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Nathan J. DiPietro, 30, of 140 Arcadia Road, was charged Sunday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.