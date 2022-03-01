WESTERLY
Shayne Chandronnet, 52, of no given address, was charged Saturday with two counts of disorderly conduct by indecent exposure, second offense.
Matthew R. Evans, 41, of 16 Wincheck Pond Road, Hopkinton, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and resisting arrest.
Edward G. McKernan, 61, of 196 Bradford Road, Bradford, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct. He was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, second offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test and violation of a no contact order.
Chelsea Jelena Diroma, 39, of 38, Pleasant St., Apt. 3, was charged Monday with failure to stop at a crash causing damage to an attended vehicle and driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense.
Joseph R. Johnson, 35, of 6 Lilac Drive, Apt. A, was charged Monday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Joseph F. Pezzello, 43, of 24 Main St., Old Mystic, was charged Feb. 20 with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.
Kevin Joseph Berube, 43, of 27 Prospect St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck was charged Feb. 23 with 28 counts of violation of a protective order.
Aaron Bradford Ellison, 56, of 56 Spruce St., Westerly, was charged Thursday with first-degree failure to appear.
Emily P. Greenan, 40, of 812 Stonington Road, Apt. 120, was charged Thursday with second-degree failure to appear.
Anthony Robert Cross, 20, of 116 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with theft or injury of a companion animal.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
