WESTERLY
A 13-year-old was charged Monday with possession of a weapon other than a firearm on school grounds.
Luis Enrique Suarez, 54, of Hartford, was charged with two counts of unauthorized dissemination of indecent material, violation of a protective order, violation of a foreign protective order, violation of a no contact order, and domestic cyberstalking. He was also charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
HOPKINTON
Tyrone Nettles Jr., 42, of Cranston, was charged June 1 with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Timothy J. Bolton, 37, of 99 Bowling Lane, Westerly, was charged June 2 with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Brenda J. Moyer, 54, of 11 Fairway Circle, Hope Valley, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery.
Erin L. Brown, 39, of 59 Fenner Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Sunday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Julio A. Calderon, 34, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen goods and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.