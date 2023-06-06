WESTERLY
Ariana D. Bruno, 33, of 7 Maggio Ave, was charged Monday with reckless driving.
Peter W. Downing, 53, of 254 Shore Road, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
HOPKINTON
Mariano R. Liriano Vasquez, 65, of Lawrence, Mass., was charged May 30 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Tanya A. Lambert, 34, of 21 Thurston Drive, Hope Valley, was charged Friday with resisting arrest. She was also charged on two arrest warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Syonna L. Perry, 23, of 21 Moss St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Jakob W. Sacco, 21, of 104 White Rock Road, Apt. 2W, Westerly was charged Saturday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Jonathan E. Cornell, 40, of 31 Serpentine Road, Warren, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
