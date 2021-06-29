WESTERLY
Kailey J. Herbert, 28, of 7 Valley Drive, was charged Monday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 2nd Division District Court.
Matthew T. Laroche, 27, of Burrillville, was charged Tuesday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
STONINGTON
Kerry Marie Barnum, 40, of New London, was charged June 21 with driving a motor vehicle when registration is suspended and failure to drive to the right.
Kyron Butler Mixon, 19, of 12 Maple Ave., Apt. 12, was charged June 21 with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Frederick Michael Wardwell, 26, of New London, was charged June 23 with five counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Robert L. Mitchell, 45, of 63 Cross St., Westerly, was charged June 23 with criminal violation of a restraining order.
Christine Rose Lenihan, 32, of Plainfield, Conn., was charged Friday with second-degree failure to appear.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Raymond R. Houle, 30, of 30 Cindy Lane, Mystic, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
Wilbur S. Langdon, 75, of Groton, was charged Sunday with driving a motor vehicle when license is suspended, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to drive to the right.
Jenna M. Tartaglino, 33, of 23 Carriage Drive, was charged Monday with driving under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to drive to the right.
Kevin Robert Lapointe, 29, of Colchester, was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
