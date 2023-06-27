WESTERLY
Nicholas Foster, 26, of 59 Granite St., Apt. 4, was charged with Friday habitual shoplifting and shoplifting $100 or more, second offense.
Nicholas J. Deveno, 43, of 17 East Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with habitual shoplifting or receiving stolen goods.
Dillon L. McClellan Sr., 31, of 22 Newton Ave., was charged Sunday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Andrew M. Mandes, 43, of 18 Brookside Road, was charged Sunday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Bryan Werner, 41, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. D, was charged Sunday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Jessica W. Martinez Reval, 30, of 12 W. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
HOPKINTON
Joey Michael Scott, 51, of West Warwick, was charged June 14 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving when license is suspended or denied and operating with a suspended foreign license. He was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Francis M. LaFountain, 65, of Narragansett, was charged June 17 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Anthony M. Sayles, 31, of Johnston, was charged June 20 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Tyler Reinhardt, 22, of 67 Stubtown Road, Hope Valley, was charged Wednesday with simple assault or battery.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
