WESTERLY
A 13-year-old juvenile was charged Friday with vandalism.
John E. Abercrombie, 53, of 9 Marriott Ave., was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
A 15-year-old was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Family Court.
Chiala D. Marvici, 46, of Windsor Locks, Conn., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Brent Allan Roberts, 37, of 4 Cabin Court, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Michael Dennehy, 33, of Milford, Conn., was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court. He was also charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
Jesse A. Boeglin, 46, of 251 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Monday with obstructing an officer and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Lilly McBride, 22, of 43 Grove St., Apt. 1, was charged Tuesday with two counts of possession of 10 grams or less of a controlled substance.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.