WESTERLY
Elvis Rodriguez, 44, of 31 East Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving when license is expired or denied, first offense.
Michael A. Harris, 34, of 56 Granite St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Paul A. Obermann, 55, of 45 George St., was charged Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a weapon while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
Scott S. Higgins, 30, of West Warwick, was charged Monday with failure to stop at a crash causing damage to property.
STONINGTON
Dylan Matthue McGuire, 28, of 58 Granite St., Apt. 19, Westerly was charged Monday with second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
