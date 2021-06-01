WESTERLY
Jesse Kane, 24, of Pawtucket, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
STONINGTON
Christopher M. Simanski, 58, of 60 Tower St., Westerly, was charged May 21 with two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree criminal mischief, breach of peace and possession of an illegal weapon in a motor vehicle.
Megan Underwood, 40, of 62 Sunrise Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged May 23 with first-degree failure to appear and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
William Bradford Ferguson, 63, of 6 Elihue St., was charged Friday with improper use of license plates or markers, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Christopher P. Schroeder, 42, of Holliston, Mass., was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.