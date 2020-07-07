WESTERLY
Warren F. Leach, 38, of Warwick, was charged Monday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court. He was also charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
Morgan Drake, 21, of 14 Dayton St., was charged Monday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Joshua J. Loper, 32, of 165 Ross Hill Road, Charlestown, was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Leann Drake, 25, of 165 Ross Hill Road, Charlestown, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Susan Woycik, 64, of 30 North Drive, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
RICHMOND
Alexander M. Swain, 18, of 37 Tomaquag Road, Hopkinton, was charged June 8 with reckless driving by eluding police in high speed pursuit.
Larry DelBonis, 53, of North Kingstown, was charged June 10 with domestic violation of a no contact order.
Marcia K. Filippini, 34, of West Kingston, was charged June 17 with domestic simple assault or battery.
Richard Chamberlain, 57, of 9 Exeter, was charged June 26 with two counts of domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Todd M. Hawksley, 50, of 3671-B South County Trail, Richmond, was charged Thursday with domestic violation of a no contact order and domestic disorderly conduct.
Joshua R. Jacobson, 21, of West Greenwich, was charged Thursday with failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
