WESTERLY
Matthew M. Santiago, 42, of 19 Lathrop Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
James A. Briggs, 47, of 95 Oak St., Ashaway, was charged with leaving animals in an unattended vehicle under hazardous conditions.
Tyler F. Schaffrick, 31, of Silverton, Colo., was charged Friday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Brandon J. Rohdin, 36, of 31 Oak St., was charged Saturday on a bench warrant issued from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Craig R. Litchfield, 36, of 25 Cobblestone Lane, was charged Saturday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Joshua D. Decelles, 38, of 10 Coastal Court, Apt. B, was charged Saturday with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime and domestic disorderly conduct.
Richard J. Aponte, 29, of Hartford, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Gustavo A. Onofre, 37, of West Brookfield, Mass., was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
A 16-year-old was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Timothy S. Burnett, 30, of Narragansett, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Robert Johnson, 59, of Providence, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Adaline Colon, 42, of Hartford, Conn., was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Joshua Escribano, 26, of Manchester, Conn., was charged Monday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Austin C. McGuire, 20, of 9 Osprey Lane, was charged Monday on a bench warrant issued from 4th Division District Court.
Mike J. Mullaly, 40, of Rocky Hill, Conn., was charged Monday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Travis Alexi Carlson, 27, of Groton, was charged Monday with reckless driving, obstructing an officer and driving when license is suspended or revoked, first offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
