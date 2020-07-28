WESTERLY
Mark A. Spruill, 51, of Norwich, Conn., was charged Monday on a bench warrant from Fourth Division District Court.
HOPKINTON
Todd A. Caswell, 30, of 8 Tom Wheeler Road, North Stonington, was charged July 16 with reckless driving and driving when license is suspended or denied.
Alexandra Tortolani, 20, of 220 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Tuesday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.